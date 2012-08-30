France says EU must back Greece if it shows progress

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Aug 30 European leaders should show support for Greece at an Oct. 19 EU summit if the crisis-hit country's conservative government shows commitment to move ahead with economic reforms, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.
"If the Greeks demonstrate this, we should, at the European summit in October, allow the application of the programme to go ahead so there is no doubt about the future," Hollande said after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid.
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct