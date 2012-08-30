France says EU must back Greece if it shows progress

MADRID Aug 30 European leaders should show support for Greece at an Oct. 19 EU summit if the crisis-hit country's conservative government shows commitment to move ahead with economic reforms, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

"If the Greeks demonstrate this, we should, at the European summit in October, allow the application of the programme to go ahead so there is no doubt about the future," Hollande said after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid.