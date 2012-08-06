Obama pledges support to Spain on economic challenges

WASHINGTON Aug 6 President Barack Obama on
Monday pledged U.S. support for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy's efforts to get Spain's economy back on track while
acknowledging that the country faced "difficult challenges" amid
the euro zone's debt crisis.
The White House said the two men spoke by telephone as part
of Obama's ongoing discussions with European leaders on the euro
zone economy. Obama has voiced concern that economic "headwinds"
from Europe could undermine the fragile U.S. economic recovery
as he seeks re-election in November.
Rajoy inched closer on Friday to asking for a European Union
bailout for his country, but said he needed first to know what
conditions would be attached and what form the rescue would
take.