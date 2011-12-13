EU's Van Rompuy: ECB is instrument for euro zone stability

STRASBOURG Dec 13 The European Central
Bank's role is both to fight inflation and to promote the
stability of the euro zone, European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy said on Tuesday.
"The central bank is a stability instrument, stability in
terms of their (focus on) inflation and stability with regard to
the euro zone," Van Rompuy told the European Parliament in
Strasbourg.
EU nations except for Britain agreed stricter budget
measures for the euro zone at a summit last week in Brussels in
the hope that the pact may allow the ECB to step up its
purchases of distressed euro zone debt to calm markets.
The ECB increased its lending to banks for up to three years
but remains reluctant to take other measures that would go
beyond what it sees as its main role of keeping inflation near 2
percent.
"We will see the full scope of decisions that have already
been taken when it comes to liquidity for banks, even over a
three-year period," Van Rompuy said. "That is completely
unprecedented but that is what the European Central Bank did in
the name of stability."