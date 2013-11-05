Euro zone crisis bearing heavy human toll - OECD

* Study sees falling life satisfaction in crisis-hit
countries
* Trust in government also in decline in wake of crisis
PARIS Nov 5 Ordinary people's satisfaction with
life has plunged in the euro zone countries worst hit by the
financial crisis as faith in their governments' ability to ease
the strain has shrunk, an OECD study found on Tuesday.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
said the impact of the five-year-old crisis went deeper than
lost jobs and income as reflected in traditional economic data.
The OECD used answers from a Gallup World Poll of some 1,000
respondees in each of over 30 developed and emerging economies,
asking them to rate life satisfaction from 1 to 10.
It found life satisfaction scores dropped by more than 20
percent in Greece over the five years to 2012, while Spain saw a
fall of 12 percent and Italy a drop of 10 percent.
"People feel like the government is unable to help them get
out of the crisis," OECD chief statistician Martine Durand told
Reuters.
The crisis has not only eroded confidence in public
institutions in countries worst-hit by the financial crisis but
across the developed-economy countries of the OECD organisation
as a whole, the study found.
Only 40 percent of people questioned for the report had
trust in their government, the lowest level since 2006.
The report, which covered the 34 OECD countries as well as
Brazil and Russia, is part of an OECD drive to go beyond
traditional economic measures such as gross domestic product by
looking at indicators on things such as education, work-life
balance and civic engagement.
Australia, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and
the United States scored highest in terms of a general sense of
well-being including life satisfaction. Chile, Estonia, Greece,
Hungary, Mexico, Portugal and Turkey had the lowest scores.
The full report and country notes are available at:
www.oecd.org/howslife.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)