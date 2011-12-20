UPDATE 1-EV Energy Partners CEO steps down, appoints successor

BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 EV Energy Partners L.P. said its Chief Executive Officer John Walker will step down at the start of the new year, handing over the reins to Chief Operating Officer Mark Houser.
Walker and Houser have served in their present roles since the creation of the company in September 2006.
Walker will continue as executive chairman, the natural gas and oil exploration and production company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at $65.24 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: