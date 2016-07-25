EverBank working with UBS to explore sale - Bloomberg

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Florida-based EverBank Financial Corp is exploring a sale after receiving interest from a potential buyer, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank has been working with UBS Group AG to solicit offers from possible buyers, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/29V5xFU)
EverBank, which went public in 2012, provides personal and business loans across the United States, and also operates a wealth management division.
Up to Friday's close, the company had a market valuation of $1.94 billion.
EverBank spokesman Michael Cosgrove declined to comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.