EverBank working with UBS to explore sale - Bloomberg

July 25 Florida-based EverBank Financial Corp is exploring a sale after receiving interest from a potential buyer, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank has been working with UBS Group AG to solicit offers from possible buyers, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/29V5xFU)

EverBank, which went public in 2012, provides personal and business loans across the United States, and also operates a wealth management division.

Up to Friday's close, the company had a market valuation of $1.94 billion.

EverBank spokesman Michael Cosgrove declined to comment.