TIAA to acquire EverBank for about $2.5 bln

Aug 8 Financial services firm TIAA said it would buy U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp for about $2.5 billion.

The cash offer of $19.50 per share represents a premium of 4.6 percent based on EverBank's Friday close.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

