UPDATE 1-Financial services firm TIAA to buy EverBank for about $2.5 bln

Aug 8 Financial services firm TIAA said it would
buy U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp for
about $2.5 billion to expand its banking services.
EverBank shares rose 2 percent to $19.05 in premarket
trading on Monday, below the cash offer price $19.50 per share.
The offer is at a premium of more than 8 percent from the
stock's close on Aug. 2, a day before Reuters reported that TIAA
was in advanced talks to acquire EverBank to expand its internet
banking services.
TIAA was founded in 1918 by American tycoon and
philanthropist Andrew Carnegie's Carnegie Foundation to cater to
people working at not-for-profit organizations in the academic,
research, medical and cultural fields.
The combined company will be based in Jacksonville, Florida,
where EverBank is headquartered, TIAA said on Monday.
Lazard and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are TIAA's financial
advisers, while UBS Investment Bank advised EverBank.
