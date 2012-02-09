UPDATE 1-EverBank to buy MetLife Bank unit

Feb 9 Financial company EverBank Financial
Corp said it will buy MetLife Bank's warehouse finance business,
a unit of MetLife Inc, in a bid to increase its assets
by $400 million.
The deal, whose terms were not disclosed, is expected to
close in the first half of 2012.
"We've been interested in entering the warehouse lending
business for some time," said Rob Clements, Chief Executive of
EverBank.
Florida-based EverBank was advised by Goldman Sachs on the
deal, while MetLife was advised by Deutsche Bank Securities.
Shares of MetLife closed at $37.69 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.