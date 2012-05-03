UPDATE 1-EverBank Financial makes tepid market debut

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Shares of EverBank Financial Corp made a tepid market debut, a day after the Florida-based lender priced its offering below its already lowered range.
Shares of the company were up 6 percent at $10.59 in early on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
On Wednesday, the private equity-backed bank sold its shares for $10 a piece, after trimming its expected range to between $11 and $12 earlier in the day, from the initial range of $12 to $14.
The bank also reduced the number of shares on offer to 19.2 million from 25.2 million.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP also priced its IPO below its indicated range on Wednesday, suggesting tepid demand for shares in the financial sector.
The bank is backed by private equity firms TPG, Sageview Partners and New Mountain Partners.
EverBank is the largest Florida-based lender by assets, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. It ranks above BankUnited, the private-equity backed bank which went public in 2011.
EverBank, which acquired MetLife's warehouse finance business in February, has been profitable every year since 1995.
Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters on the offering.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS