UPDATE 1-China Everbright Bank says profit, NPLs up ahead of HK listing

* Profit rises 14 pct to $3.56 billion in January-September
* Pre-marketing for third attempt at HK listing likely
starting this week
* Proceeds to boost core capital adequacy ratio, which was
8.34 pct in June
HONG KONG, Nov 25 China Everbright Bank's profit
is growing "at a healthy rate" though non-performing loans are
increasing, the lender said ahead of its $2 billion Hong Kong
listing.
Net profit rose 14 percent to 21.7 billion yuan ($3.56
billion) in January-September, the Shanghai-listed lender said
in a filing on Monday.
The profit report is likely to pique interest in China
Everbright Bank Co Ltd's third attempt at listing in
Hong Kong in as many years. Pre-marketing is likely to start
later this week and a road show could commence next week, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Mainland initial public offering markets have been closed
for more than a year, so Chinese lenders are turning to Hong
Kong to bolster balance sheets as bad debts pick up while growth
slows in the world's second-biggest economy.
But new offers have met with weak demand. Huishang Bank
Corp Ltd and Bank of Chongqing - which
together raised about $1.8 billion over the past two months -
had disappointing debuts. Both stocks are trading below their
IPO prices.
Bad loans at China's banks climbed 24.1 billion yuan to 563
billion yuan as at September-end, the steepest quarterly rise
since the fourth quarter of 2005.
China Everbright's core capital adequacy ratio (CAR) - a
measure of the strength of bank balance sheets - was 8.34
percent as of June 30, among the lowest compared with its peers.
Proceeds from the listing would help boost the ratio.
China International Capital Corp, China Everbright Capital,
Morgan Stanley and UBS AG are joint global
co-ordinators for the offer.
J.P Morgan Chase & Co withdrew its involvement in
the offer, Reuters reported, as U.S. regulators investigate its
hiring practices in China.