UPDATE 1-Bo's brother resigns from China Everbright board

By Sisi Tang and Kelvin Soh
HONG KONG, April 25 The fallout from the ouster
of former Chongqing party leader Bo Xilai spread on Wednesday as
his brother resigned as vice chairman of China Everbright
International Ltd and the company moved to distance
itself from the Chinese political scandal.
Bo Xiyong was using the name Li Xueming, but the Hong Kong
company's registry documents record that Li and Bo, Bo Xilai's
elder brother, are the same person.
The construction, water and waste investment holding company
made no reference to Li's relationship with Bo Xilai, but said
the resignation was "to minimise any possible adverse impact on
the company of certain reports recently published by the media
on his family background."
Li's departure from a post he has held since 2003 signals a
widening scrutiny of Bo's family connections as China's leaders
seek to contain the scandal ahead of this year's transfer of
power from President Hu Jintao to the next generation, likely to
be led by Vice President Xi Jinping.
Bo Xilai, the son of Bo Yibo, a former Chinese vice premier
and revolutionary who fought alongside Mao Zedong, was removed
as party secretary of Chongqing in March, and stripped of his
Politburo post in April.
He is being investigated for violating party discipline. His
wife, Gu Kailai, is under investigation for the murder of
British businessman Neil Heywood.
Bo's downfall was precipitated by his former police chief,
Wang Lijun, seeking refuge at the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu. Bo
Xilai ran Chongqing and had clear ambitions to ascend to China's
top leadership later this year -- the Communist Party's nine man
Standing Committee.
Since then, details have begun to emerge about Bo and his
family, prompting his son, the Oxford- and Harvard-educated Bo
Guagua, to refute speculation about his private and family life.