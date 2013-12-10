China waste firm Everbright Intl plans up to $484 mln share sale-IFR

HONG KONG Dec 10 Waste management and energy
company China Everbright International Ltd is seeking
to raise up to HK$3.75 billion ($484 million) by issuing new
shares, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The company is selling 430 million shares, or 10.6 percent
of the total shares outstanding, at an indicative price range of
HK$8.46 to HK$8.72 each, equivalent to a discount of 4.8 percent
to 7.6 percent to the last traded price.
The company had earlier in the day halted trading pending
the placement of shares.
It did not indicate what the funds would be used for.
Morgan Stanley is the sole bookrunner.
China Everbright International, which has a market
capitalisation of $4.75 billion, is an investment holding
company with interests in environmental energy project
construction and operation, including waste-to-energy power
plants, waste water treatment and alternative energy.
The company's subsidiaries include Everbright Alternative
Energy (Dangshan) Co Ltd, Everbright Environmental Energy
(Changzhou) Co Ltd and Everbright Environmental Energy
(Jiangyin) Co., Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters data.