Evercore recruits JPMorgan bankers to head retail, consumer

NEW YORK Aug 2 Evercore Partners Inc
has hired two veteran JPMorgan Chase & Co investment
bankers to head the boutique investment bank's consumer and
retail group.
Brett Pickett and Lowell Strug have each agreed to join
Evercore's investment banking business as senior managing
directors and co-heads of the Consumer and Retail Group in New
York.
Pickett was most recently a managing director and co-head of
Consumer and Retail Investment Banking at JPMorgan, which he
joined in 1998. He joined Evercore on July 31.
Strug had been with JPMorgan since 2000 and was most
recently a managing director in the bank's Mergers &
Acquisitions group, focused on the consumer and retail sectors.
He will join Evercore early next month.
Roger Altman, Executive Chairman of Evercore, said, "The
firm is steadily widening its banking platform in deliberate
fashion, and the addition of Brett and Lowell reflects that."