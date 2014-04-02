版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Former Evercore banker Hixon pleads guilty in insider trading case

April 2 * Former Evercore banker frank perkins hixon jr pleads guilty to 6 criminal

counts in insider trading case -- court hearing
