Former Evercore director charged with insider trading -court filing

NEW YORK Feb 21 A former senior managing director at Evercore Group was charged on Friday with securities fraud and other violations for setting up trades in accounts held by an ex-girlfriend and a close relative based on secret information he collected at work, according to a court filing.
Frank Perkins Hixon Jr. was arrested Friday morning, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman, and charged with five counts of securities fraud, two counts of securities fraud in connection with a tender offer and one count of making a false statement.
According to the charges, Hixon, who worked in Evercore's mining and metals group, allegedly arranged trades in shares of Evercore as well as two other companies: Westway Group, which merged last year with EQT Infrastructure II, and Titanium Metals Corp, which was purchased last year by Precision Castparts Corp .
Hixon's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An Evercore spokesman did not immediately offer a comment.
