UPDATE 2-Evercore's Q4 profit tops Street, rev misses

* Investment banking rev growth slows, up 20 percent

Feb 1 Evercore Partners' quarterly profit topped Wall Street expectations, but revenue disappointed as a tepid merger market slowed the growth in advisory fees and money management revenue fell.

In the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of $14.1 million, or 32 cents a share, on an adjusted pro-forma basis, compared with $10.9 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts' on average had expected the company to earn 28 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $112.8 million on the back of a 20 percent increase in investment banking fees, but was still short of the $130 million analysts expected. Revenue disappointed for the first time in five quarters.

Investment banking revenue had risen 38 percent in the third quarter and more than doubled in the second.

Fourth-quarter Investment management revenue was down 18 percent to $21.0 million.

The company swung to loss of $677,000 for the quarter. The figure includes results from Evercore Asset Management, which the firm shut down in the fourth quarter.

The company -- founded by former U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Roger Altman -- also recorded a $1.0 million charge related to the write-off of the unit's intangible assets.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $29.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.