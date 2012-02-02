UPDATE 2-Evercore's Q4 profit tops Street, rev misses

* Q4 adj EPS $0.32 vs est $0.28
* Q4 rev $112.8 mln vs est $130 million
* Investment management rev down 18 percent
* Investment banking rev growth slows, up 20 percent
Feb 1 Evercore Partners' quarterly
profit topped Wall Street expectations, but revenue disappointed
as a tepid merger market slowed the growth in advisory fees and
money management revenue fell.
In the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of
$14.1 million, or 32 cents a share, on an adjusted pro-forma
basis, compared with $10.9 million, or 27 cents a share, a year
ago.
Analysts' on average had expected the company to earn 28
cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $112.8 million on the back of
a 20 percent increase in investment banking fees, but was still
short of the $130 million analysts expected. Revenue
disappointed for the first time in five quarters.
Investment banking revenue had risen 38 percent in the third
quarter and more than doubled in the second.
Fourth-quarter Investment management revenue was down 18
percent to $21.0 million.
The company swung to loss of $677,000 for the quarter. The
figure includes results from Evercore Asset Management, which
the firm shut down in the fourth quarter.
The company -- founded by former U.S. Deputy Treasury
Secretary Roger Altman -- also recorded a $1.0 million charge
related to the write-off of the unit's intangible assets.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $29.24 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.