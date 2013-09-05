Evercore hires former Goldman healthcare banker McAskin

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Evercore Partners Inc said on Thursday it had appointed Matthew McAskin, most recently the co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's healthcare services investment banking, as a senior managing director in its healthcare group.
"Evercore has made a tremendous commitment to building a leading healthcare advisory business and I look forward to being a part of that effort," McAskin said in a statement issued by Evercore.
McAskin's investment banking experience spans 17 years at Goldman and JPMorgan Chase & Co. He has advised on a number of deals in the hospital, managed care, healthcare technology and physician services sectors, Evercore said.
He joins a healthcare banking investment team at Evercore that includes Francois Maisonrouge, John Honts and Sean Murphy.
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook