公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二

MOVES-Goldman activism-defense banker Bill Anderson joins Evercore

Jan 12 Evercore Partners Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc's activism-defense specialist, Bill Anderson, as a senior managing director and global head of its strategic shareholder advisory business.

The boutique investment bank said Anderson, based in New York, was most recently a partner in the merger and acquisitions group of Goldman Sachs unit, Goldman Sachs & Co.

Media reported in July last year that Anderson was joining Evercore.

Anderson helped companies such as chemicals giant DuPont defend themselves from shareholders seeking to challenge their board of director nominees and strategic decisions.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

