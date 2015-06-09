MOVES-Evercore names Nishant Bakaya as managing director

June 9 Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc appointed Nishant Bakaya as a managing director to its private capital advisory unit.

Bakaya, who will be based in New York, joins from Akara Partners.

Bakaya will advise institutional investors and fund sponsors on transactions in the real estate sector, Evercore said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)