MOVES-Evercore names Nishant Bakaya as managing director

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc appointed Nishant Bakaya as a managing director to its private capital advisory unit.
Bakaya, who will be based in New York, joins from Akara Partners.
Bakaya will advise institutional investors and fund sponsors on transactions in the real estate sector, Evercore said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021