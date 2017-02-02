MOVES-Goldman Sachs global restructuring head decamps to Evercore -sources

Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Shah is the latest Goldman Sachs banker to join Evercore. In 2016, the boutique investment bank hired dealmaker John Weinberg, whose family helped run Goldman Sachs for most of its existence, as executive chairman. Evercore also hired shareholder activism defense banker Bill Anderson from Goldman Sachs in 2015.

The sources asked not to be identified because the hire has not yet been made public. Both Goldman Sachs and Evercore declined to comment.

Shah joined Goldman Sachs in 2006 after holding positions at investment banks Miller Buckfire & Co and Wasserstein Perella & Co, according to his LinkedIn profile. At Goldman Sachs, he succeeded Bruce Mendelsohn, who left for boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP in 2015.

While Shah was at the helm of Goldman Sachs' restructuring group, the bank worked on deals for debt-laden oil and gas explorers Chesapeake Energy Corp and California Resources Corp, and girls accessories boutique Claire's Stores Inc.

Evercore has won mandates on major restructuring cases including Texas electric utility company Energy Future Holdings Corp, Canadian oil and gas explorer Lightstream Resources Ltd and Chesapeake.

The firm has been building out its investment bank globally over the last several years.

In January, Evercore announced it was establishing a Tokyo office and had hired Masuo Fukuda, the co-head of investment banking at Mizuho Securities, as the president of its business in the region.

Evercore also said last month it had purchased a 19 percent stake in Luminis Partners to expand in Australia and New Zealand.

Shares of Evercore have climbed nearly 80 percent in the last 12 months, compared to 20 percent for the broader S&P 500 Index. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Diane Craft)