MOVES-Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Leonardi to join Evercore

Nov 19 Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Thomas
Leonardi will join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior
adviser, the U.S. boutique investment bank said.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said Leonardi will leave
the agency on Dec. 11. (1.usa.gov/1tfhNOW)
Leonardi has nearly 40 years of experience as an investment
banker, venture capitalist, attorney and insurance company
president, Evercore said.
He was a member of the U.S. Treasury's inaugural Federal
Advisory Committee on Insurance and was selected to serve on the
World Economic Forum's Global Council on Insurance and Asset
Management.
