MOVES-Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Leonardi to join Evercore

Nov 19 Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Thomas Leonardi will join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior adviser, the U.S. boutique investment bank said.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said Leonardi will leave the agency on Dec. 11. (1.usa.gov/1tfhNOW)

Leonardi has nearly 40 years of experience as an investment banker, venture capitalist, attorney and insurance company president, Evercore said.

He was a member of the U.S. Treasury's inaugural Federal Advisory Committee on Insurance and was selected to serve on the World Economic Forum's Global Council on Insurance and Asset Management. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)