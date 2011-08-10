Evercore utilities, power banker Sadowsky leaves

NEW YORK Aug 10 Evercore Partners (EVR.N) investment banker Jane Sadowsky, an adviser to utilities and power companies, has left the firm, a spokesman said.

Evercore had no further comment on the departure.

Sadowsky was a senior managing director in Evercore's corporate advisory business where she advised on deals including Exelon's (EXC.N) agreement to buy Constellation Energy Group. CEG.N

She previously was co-head of Citigroup's (C.N) North America power investment banking group.

Evercore said in June that it would buy U.K. advisory firm Lexicon Partners, bringing on new investment bankers who focus on utilities and infrastructure as part of that deal. That acquisition is expected to close during this quarter. (Reporting by Michael Erman. Editing by Robert MacMillan)