CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ciara Burnham to succeed Charles Wert as CEO of Evercore Trust

(Corrects headline to say Ciara Burnham to succeed Charles Wert as CEO of Evercore Trust Co, not parent Evercore Partners)

April 18 April 18 Evercore Partners Inc : * Evercore trust company expands executive TEAM * Evercore trust co - effective July 1, 2013, Charles Wert and norman goldberg will become vice chairmen of Evercore Trust Co * Evercore trust co - ciara burnham, currently a senior managing director with Evercore Partners will succeed wert as president and CEO