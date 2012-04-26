UPDATE 3-Evercore 1st-qtr profit sinks on weak deal closings

* Q1 adj profit $0.10/shr vs $0.28/shr year ago
* Net rev falls 4 percent
* CEO says second quarter started strongly
April 26 Evercore Partners posted a
lower adjusted profit as fewer deals closed in the first
quarter, but the New York-based investment bank said the climate
is rapidly improving.
"I can assure you that we'll be here next quarter with a
happier discussion," Chief Executive Ralph Schlosstein said at
the end of a conference call with analysts Thursday after
reporting results short of their consensus estimate.
The company posted adjusted net income of $4.3 million, or
10 cents a share, down 62 percent from $11.4 million, or 28
cents a share, a year ago. Profit fell 62 percent from the
fourth quarter of 2011.
The adjustments exclude amounts related to an asset
management unit closed in 2011 and account for conversion of
vested and unvested equity units held by some employees into
Class A shares.
Analysts, who closely follow revenue comparisons with the
previous calendar quarter to gauge the strength of the economic
recovery on investment banks, had forecast net income of 33
cents a share.
Evercore shares, which fell about 4 percent in morning
trading, retraced losses and were down 9 cents, or 0.35 percent,
by mid-afternoon. Analysts generally endorsed the company's
explanation that several transactions have been booked in April
and that Evercore's deal backlog is at record highs.
Adjusted net revenue fell 5 percent from a year ago and were
flat with the fourth quarter at $105.5 million. Investment
banking revenue was up 5.5 percent from a year ago but down 5.7
percent from the fourth quarter at $84.6 million. Investment
management revenue plunged 17.5 percent from a year ago and 5.4
percent from the fourth quarter to $20.4 million. Expenses rose
5 percent, led by a 7 percent jump in compensation costs.
Evercore's recently started equities unit, which focuses on
stock research, sales and trading in the transportation,
financial services and technology/media sectors, lost $1.3
million compared with a loss of $5.8 million in the fourth
quarter. The company increased its research coverage to 234
stocks from 227 at the end of last year.
The bank's ratio of compensation to revenue--a closely
watched metric on Wall Street, where bonuses and benefits
dominate expenses--rose on an adjusted pro forma basis to 63
percent of revenue from 59 percent a year earlier and 56 percent
in the fourth quarter of 2011. Its operating margin sank to 8
percent from 20 percent a year earlier and 18 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
Evercore, founded as a merger and asset management firm in
1996 by former Lehman Brothers and Blackstone Group executive
Roger Altman, repeated the volatility mantra of many so-called
boutique banks: "Quarterly results may fluctuate significantly
due to the timing and amount of transactions fees earned," it
said in its earnings release. "Accordingly, financial results in
any particular quarter may not be representative of future
results over a longer period of time.
In the conference call, Altman and Schlosstein said
conditions in the United States and big emerging markets are
improving for deals but that Europe remains "difficult." The
company, which advised on this year's two largest private
buyouts --El Paso/Kinder Morgan's sale of EP Energy and Advent
International's co-acquisition of TransUnion-- recently hired a
senior managing director to focus on transportation and shipping
deals in Europe.