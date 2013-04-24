Evercore posts first-quarter profit

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 Evercore Partners Inc posted a quarterly profit, compared with a loss in the previous year, as it earned more fees from its investment banking business.
Net income was $5.97 million, or 16 cents per share, for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.37 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
The boutique investment bank's revenue rose 47 percent to $151.42 million.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ