Evercore posts first-quarter profit

April 24 Evercore Partners Inc posted a quarterly profit, compared with a loss in the previous year, as it earned more fees from its investment banking business.

Net income was $5.97 million, or 16 cents per share, for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.37 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The boutique investment bank's revenue rose 47 percent to $151.42 million.
