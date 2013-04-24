UPDATE 1-Evercore posts profit on higher investment banking revenue

* First-quarter revenue $151.4 mln vs est $163 million

* Adjusted profit $0.37/share vs est $0.47

* Expenses up 19 pct

April 24 Evercore Partners Inc posted a quarterly profit, compared with a loss in the year earlier as it earned more from investment management but missed analysts' estimates as costs rose.

Net income was $5.97 million, or 16 cents per share, for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.37 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Evercore, founded as a merger and asset management firm in 1996 by former U.S. deputy treasury secretary Roger Altman, said net revenue rose 47 percent to $151.42 million.

Analysts on average expected the firm to earn 47 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $163 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The New York-based bank said investment banking net revenue jumped to $131.6 million from $83.79 million, a year earlier.

Expenses at its investment banking unit rose 21 percent to $114.92 million, while total expenses were up 19 percent to $136.48 million from a year earlier.

Boutique investment banks like Lazard Ltd, Evercore and Greenhill & Co, avoid the conflict arising between advising and lending, as they focus on just deal making.

Evercore's ratio of compensation to revenue - a closely watched metric on Wall Street, where bonuses and benefits dominate expenses - fell to 59.8 percent, on an adjusted pro forma basis, from 64.1 percent a year earlier.

Rival GreenHill & Co reported quarterly profit below analysts' estimates last week as negative investment revenues weighed on its profit.

Evercore shares closed at $36.87 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.