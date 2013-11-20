版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Everest Re says 56 pct increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share

Nov 20 Everest Re Group Ltd : * Announces 56% increase to its quarterly dividend * Board of directors approved increase to its regular quarterly dividend to

$0.75 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
