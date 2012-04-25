UPDATE 1-Everest Re's 1st-qtr oper income beats estimates

* Q1 oper EPS $4.48 vs est $3.45/shr
April 25 Everest Re Group Ltd, a
Bermuda-based reinsurer, posted a quarterly operating income
that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a fall in claims and
costs.
The company reported first-quarter operating income -- a
measure used by insurance analysts -- of $239.9 million, or
$4.48 per share, compared with an operating loss of $323.6
million, or $5.95 per share, last year.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $3.45
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Premiums earned fell marginally to $998 million.
Net income was $304.7 million, or $5.68 per share, compared
with a net loss of $315.9 million, or $5.81 per share, a year
ago.
The reinsurer's shares, which have risen more than 13
percent year-to-date, closed at $95.43 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.