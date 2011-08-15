UPDATE 3-U.S. solar company Evergreen files for bankruptcy

* Company struggled with falling prices on solar products
* Was a favorite of solar investors in 2007 and 2008
* Noteholders will bid $165 mln for the company
* Shares close at 18 cents
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 U.S. solar company
Evergreen Solar Inc ESLR.O filed for bankruptcy on Monday,
its once cutting-edge technology falling victim to competition
from cheaper Chinese rivals and solar subsidy cuts in Europe.
The Chapter 11 filing by a company once seen at the
forefront of U.S. renewable energy technology came after a
two-year struggle to stave off competition from Asia. The
increasingly crowded market forced Evergreen to close its
much-touted but short-lived Massachusetts factory and relocate
manufacturing to China, and resulted in the virtual
disappearance of its once-lofty stock market value.
"How is the U.S. going to compete in manufacturing in
general when manufacturers in China have access to numerous
advantages?" said GTM Research analyst Brett Prior. "It costs
$1.10 per watt in China to make a solar panel. That same exact
process costs $1.80 here in the U.S. That's a 60 percent
difference, and that's too big."
Evergreen's solar wafer technology was a favorite of
investors in 2007 and 2008 because it used dramatically less of
the industry's key pricey raw material, polysilicon. At the
time, however, silicon prices were 10 times what they are
today, making that advantage less meaningful as silicon prices
gradually retreated from their highs.
But the Marlboro, Massachusetts, company's troubles
worsened markedly in recent months as top solar markets Italy
and Germany pared back subsidies, increasing global supplies of
solar panels and sending prices into a tailspin.
The price of solar wafers, Evergreen's primary product, has
dropped 35 percent this year, for instance.
The recent turmoil in the solar market has hurt the profits
of even the industry's top manufacturers, including U.S.
heavyweights First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) and SunPower Corp
SPWRA.O and low-cost Chinese players including JA Solar
Holdings Co Ltd (JASO.O).
"If the lowest cost producers can't make money, then those
with a higher cost of labor are going to fail," said John
Segrich, portfolio manager of the Gabelli SRI Green Fund,
adding that he expects to see the demise of more solar
companies, including U.S. thin film maker Energy Conversion
Devices Inc ENER.O and Germany's Q-Cells SE QCEG.DE.
"The manufacturing cost is just too high," Segrich said.
In April, Evergreen warned investors that it had been hurt
by the downturn in demand and might need to raise cash sooner
than expected. It failed then, however to reach a deal with
bondholders to restructure its debt, a development that would
have made it easier to raise capital. [ID:nN27171907]
According to documents filed on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Delaware, Evergreen has now reached a deal in which
the holders of its secured notes will bid the $165 million they
are owed for the company. The so-called stalking horse bid is
subject to higher offers, and the company and its bankers will
market Evergreen to potential buyers. Delaware's bankruptcy
court must approve any deal.
"It's very unclear what the intellectual property is
worth," said Prior. "It's only worth something if someone is
willing to invest in it and take it to the next stage."
Rival wafer makers such as Asian players Renesola (SOL.N),
GCL (3800.HK) and LDK Solar LDK.N or Norway's Renewable
Energy Corp (REC.OL) could buy the company's technology at a
firesale price, Prior said.
Holders of Evergreen's unsecured notes may get nothing
unless the company is sold for more than $165 million. As in
many bankruptcies, shareholders are likely to be wiped out.
In court records, the company listed assets of $424.5
million and debts of $485.6 million.
Evergreen's top creditors include U.S. Bancorp (USB.N); its
Chinese manufacturing partner, Jiawei Solar; Massachusetts
economic development organization MassDevelopment; Lazard
Capital Marketing; and Korea's OCI Co Ltd (010060.KS).
Shareholders with more than 5 percent voting stakes in the
company include Aristeia Capital LLC, OCI and Vanguard Group.
Evergreen's stock closed at 18 cents Monday on the Nasdaq.
It hit an all-time high of $113.10 in late 2007.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; additional reporting by Tom Hals
in Wilmington and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by John
Wallace, Gerald E. McCormick and Bernard Orr)