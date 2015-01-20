UPDATE 2-Hong Kong's Li Ka-shing buys UK train company Eversholt

(Adds advisors on deal, last paragraph)
HONGKONG/LONDON Jan 20 Hong Kong's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, backed by Li Ka-shing,
Asia's richest man, has bought Britain's Eversholt Rail for an
enterprise value of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.8 billion), the
latest in a string of Asian buyers targeting European assets.
UK private equity fund 3i Infrastructure Plc said on
Tuesday that it and Eversholt's other investors had sold their
entire holding to the Hong Kong billionaire' s CKI group.
Eversholt owns around 28 percent of the UK's passenger
trains, with 19 fleets. It is one of the UK's three leading rail
rolling stock companies.
3i, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and STAR Capital
Partners with its co-investor PGGM, acquired the business for
2.1 billion pounds from HSBC in 2010.
Unlike most private equity funds, which usually hold
investments for between four and six years, infrastructure funds
generally hold their assets for longer periods of time as they
are seen as steady, low-risk investments.
"While 3i Infrastructure generally aims to hold its Core
investments over the long term, it will sell investments from
time to time where this generates significant additional value
for shareholders," said Peter Sedgwick, Chairman at 3i
Infrastructure.
"It is in this context that we have taken the decision to
sell our shareholding in Eversholt Rail."
The sale of 3i's stake will generate around 358 million
pounds, it said, as well as a 15.5 million pound sum received in
December. A source close to the deal said that STAR, a London
investment fund manager, would make a return of 3.4 times its
investment.
Another source familiar with the matter said that CKI
pre-empted an auction process for Eversholt after losing out on
the sale last year of Porterbrook, another UK rail rolling stock
company.
Eversholt, Angel Trains and Porterbrook have dominated the
market since 1994 when the UK government privatised the
country's railways. The companies have proved attractive to
investors for their steady income, longer-term leases and the
country's growing numbers of rail passengers.
Eversholt had core earnings (EBITDA) of 263.2 million pounds
in 2013, according to its website. The price of 2.5 billion
pounds values Eversholt at about 9.5 times earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
CKI also looked at Dublin-based aircraft lessor Awas, while
other Asian buyers have sought out Western deals. Last year
Reuters reported that China Investment Corp and AVIC, a Chinese
state-owned aerospace and defence company, had been in talks to
acquire private equity-backed Irish aircraft leasing firm
Avolon.
CKI was advised by RBC. 3i was advised by Rothschild, Morgan
Stanley by Citi, and STAR Capital by Macquarie, two
sources said.
($1 = 0.6605 British Pounds)