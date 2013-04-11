Evertec shares price at $20 in upsized deal

April 11 Payment processor Evertec raised $505 million in an upsized initial public offering on Thursday as owner, private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, continues to aggressively sell or take public its portfolio companies.

Puerto Rico-based Evertec priced 25.3 million shares at $20, according to an underwriter. Shares of the company were expected to price in a range of $18 to $20. Evertec had intended to price 21.1 million shares.