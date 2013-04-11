Evertec shares price at $20 in upsized deal

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
April 11 Payment processor Evertec raised $505 million in an upsized initial public offering on Thursday as owner, private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, continues to aggressively sell or take public its portfolio companies.
Puerto Rico-based Evertec priced 25.3 million shares at $20, according to an underwriter. Shares of the company were expected to price in a range of $18 to $20. Evertec had intended to price 21.1 million shares.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.