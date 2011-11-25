Everything Everwhere refinances 875 mln stg debt

LONDON Nov 25 British telecoms venture
Everything Everywhere has refinanced 875 million pounds ($1.36
billion) of the loan it got from parents France Telecom
and Deutsche Telekom, it said in a statement on
Friday.
The venture, which is Britain's biggest mobile operator,
said it had secured new bank financing facilities of 875 million
pounds, comprising a term loan and a multi-currency revolving
credit facility with maturities of between three and five years.
"The facilities will be used to refinance part of the 1.25
billion-pound shareholder loan provided equally on Everything
Everywhere's formation by its parent companies, Deutsche Telekom
and France Telecom," it said.
Everything Everywhere was set up by the two to combine their
British units and began operations in 2010.
The new facility is provided by The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, Barclays Capital, HSBC Bank, JP Morgan
, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, Morgan Stanley
and Royal Bank of Scotland.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Will Waterman)