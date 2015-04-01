EveryWare Global to file for prepackaged bankruptcy

April 1 EveryWare Global Inc, a
marketer of tabletop and food preparation products, said it
expects to file for prepackaged bankruptcy that will give its
secured lenders control of the company after it emerges from the
bankruptcy.
EveryWare said it expects to file for a prepackaged Chapter
11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of
Delaware and expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 60-75
days.
The company had long-term debt of $245.4 million as of Sept.
30.
