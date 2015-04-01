版本:
EveryWare Global to file for prepackaged bankruptcy

April 1 EveryWare Global Inc, a marketer of tabletop and food preparation products, said it expects to file for prepackaged bankruptcy that will give its secured lenders control of the company after it emerges from the bankruptcy.

EveryWare said it expects to file for a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 60-75 days.

The company had long-term debt of $245.4 million as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
