EveryWare Global files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

April 8 EveryWare Global Inc, a marketer of cookware and tabletop products, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Tuesday.

The company listed assets of $100 million to $500 million and liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion in its petition in the Delaware bankruptcy court.

Earlier this month, EveryWare said it expected to file for a prepackaged bankruptcy that would give its lenders control of the company after it emerges from bankruptcy within 60-75 days.

The company said its secured lenders would own 96 percent of common stock and it would no longer trade publicly after emerging from bankruptcy.

EveryWare which was formed through the merger of Anchor Hocking LLC and Oneida Ltd in March 2012, markets and distributes products such as bakeware, storageware and cookware in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Asia.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 15-10743.