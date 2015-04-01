CORRECTED-BRIEF-EveryWare says auditors raise going concern doubt

(Corrects headline to "auditors raise going concern doubt" from
"in doubt to continue as going concern")
April 1 EveryWare Global Inc :
* Files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing
* Auditor informed co that there is doubt that cash flows from
operations, borrowing capacity to allow co to continue as going
concern
* Company expects to file its annual report on form 10-k as
soon as practicable and no later than April 15, 2015
* Restructuring support agreement contemplates that consenting
term lenders will make available up to $40 million in dip
financing
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage