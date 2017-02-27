版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 19:30 BJT

MOVES-eVestment names Gabriel Gilarranz VP of business development

Feb 27 Investment data and analytics firm eVestment names Gabriel Gilarranz as vice president of business development in its London office.

Gilarranz most recently served as sales director with Thomson Reuters Corp, where he worked since 2012.

He has also held sales executive positions with IHS Markit Ltd, Bloomberg LP and Banco Santander SA.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐