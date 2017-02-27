MOVES-eVestment names Gabriel Gilarranz VP of business development

Feb 27 Investment data and analytics firm eVestment names Gabriel Gilarranz as vice president of business development in its London office.

Gilarranz most recently served as sales director with Thomson Reuters Corp, where he worked since 2012.

He has also held sales executive positions with IHS Markit Ltd, Bloomberg LP and Banco Santander SA.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)