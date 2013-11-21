版本:
BRIEF-Evogene prices US initial public offering at $14.75/shr

Nov 20 Evogene Ltd : * Prices its initial public offering in the United States * Says offering of 5 million common shares priced at $14.75 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
