Shares of Israel's Evogene rise 12 percent in U.S. debut

Nov 21 Shares of Evogene Ltd rose about 12 percent in their U.S. market debut, valuing the plant biotechnology company at about $400 million.

The Israel-based company, listed on the Tel Aviv stock exchange since 2007, raised about $74 million after its initial public offering of 5 million shares was priced at $14.75 per share, below its expected price of $17.16.

The company's shares were trading at $16.06 on the New York Stock Exchange, after touching a high of $16.50.

Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, is the biggest shareholder in Evogene with an 8.6 percent stake.

Bayer AG also owns a stake in the company, which is into enhancing genetic traits of seeds to boost crop productivity and resistance against drought and disease. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
