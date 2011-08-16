UPDATE 2-Evolution says gets further approaches

* All approaches at a very early stage

* Investec, Canaccord have disclosed approaches

* Shares jump 13.3 percent (Rewrites with detail from Evolution)

LONDON, Aug 16 British investment bank Evolution said it had got more takeover approaches following bids from Canadian company Canaccord Financial and South African financial group Investec .

Evolution said on Tuesday the approaches came from a number of other parties interested in either part or the whole of the company.

They came amid a backdrop of ongoing consolidation among Britain's smaller investment banks, who have been hit by the financial market downturn.

American investment bank Evercore Partners bought advisory firm Lexicon Partners in June, while in February 2010 Portuguese group Banco Espirito Santo bought a majority stake in stockbroker Execution Noble.

Tuesday's news pushed shares in Evolution up 13.3 percent to 93.5 pence, valuing it at more than 200 million pounds ($345 million).

Separately on Tuesday, Canadian investment bank and brokerage firm Canaccord said it has held preliminary takeover talks with Evolution. "CF's interest is subject to ... obtaining a unanimous recommendation from the Evolution Board and the satisfactory completion of due diligence," Canaccord said. ($1 = 0.610 pound) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Neil Maidment and Dan Lalor)