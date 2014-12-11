版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 15:23 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding announces multi-product collaboration with Takasago

Dec 11 Evolva Holding SA :

* Announces signing of a binding term sheet for an exclusive collaboration with Takasago International Corporation, Japan

* Aim of collaboration is to co-develop novel biosynthetic production routes for several undisclosed ingredients with broad applications in flavours and fragrances industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
