中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding and L'Oreal complete first part of R&D collaboration

Jan 8 Evolva Holding SA

* Announces successful completion of first part of its research and development collaboration with L'oreal

* Parties have agreed to move into next phase of multi-year programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
