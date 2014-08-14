版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-US DTRA to fund preclinical work on Evolva's antibiotic GC-072

Aug 14 Evolva Holding SA : * US DTRA to fund preclinical work on evolva's antibiotic gc-072 * Entered into contract with US DTRA for program gc-072: first oral antibiotic

for the treatment of acute melioidosis and select agents * Says DTRA will fund $6.5 million for first 15-month stage and up to

additional $8.6 million if two remaining stages are executed * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
