BRIEF-Evolva Holding announces acquisition of Prosarix Ltd.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 4 Evolva Holding SA : * Says announces ac quisition of Cambridge, UK based Prosarix Ltd., a leading
in silico modelling company * Says Evolva will purchase prosarix with shares * Says Prosarix shareholders will receive 1.2 million Evolva shares upfront
(0.4% of e volva's issued capital) * Says Prosarix acquisition has no impact on Evolva's financial guidance for
2014 * Prosarix shareholders are further entitled to 2 million(0.7%) additional
Evolva shares between 2015 and 2018, linked to certain conditions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.