瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 4日 星期一 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding announces acquisition of Prosarix Ltd.

Aug 4 Evolva Holding SA : * Says announces ac quisition of Cambridge, UK based Prosarix Ltd., a leading

in silico modelling company * Says Evolva will purchase prosarix with shares * Says Prosarix shareholders will receive 1.2 million Evolva shares upfront

(0.4% of e volva's issued capital) * Says Prosarix acquisition has no impact on Evolva's financial guidance for

2014 * Prosarix shareholders are further entitled to 2 million(0.7%) additional

Evolva shares between 2015 and 2018, linked to certain conditions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
