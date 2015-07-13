CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CVC sells 2.6 pct Evonik stake at 34.60 euros to market - bookrunner

(Corrects to show pricing is 34.60 euros to market not apiece)

* Sale continues CVC's gradual exit from Evonik

* In May CVC sold a 4.7 pct stake

* Evonik shares down 2.1 pct in after-hours trading

FRANKFURT, July 13 Private Equity firm CVC Capital Partners is selling about 12 million shares in Evonik for 34.60 euros to market, JP Morgan, which is one of the bookrunners, said on Monday.

The sale represents about 2.6 percent of Evonik's outstanding shares and continues the buyout firm's gradual exit from the German chemicals group.

Evonik shares closed down 1 percent at 35.45 euros after regular trading and extended losses in after-hours trading, dropping 2.1 percent to 35.05 euros.

In early-May CVC had already sold a 4.7 percent stake in the chemicals group.

JP Morgan and Banc of America, who are the joint global coordinators of the placement, said they had agreed to waive the lock-up period for the May placement.

For the new placement a 90-day lock-up has been set.

Books for the placement, which will yield about 415 million euros for CVC, will be closed on July 14, followed by a pricing.

Settlement of the placement is scheduled for July 16 (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; writing by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Susan Thomas)