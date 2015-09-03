Block of Evonik shares placed for 222 mln eur

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 An unnamed investor has placed
a 1.5 percent stake in Evonik for 222 million euros ($250
million), several traders and bankers told Reuters on Thursday.
The 6.99 million shares were placed over night with the help
of Credit Suisse at 31.80 euros apiece, more than 3
percent below Wednesday's closing price, the sources said.
Financial investor CVC, which has gradually reduced its
stake in the German chemicals group, was not the seller this
time, the sources said.
Other large investors in Evonik include German
state-controlled fund RAG and Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings.
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)