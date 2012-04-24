UPDATE 1-Evonik IPO may fall apart if price too low -sources

* Listing unlikely if equity value less than 15 billion
euros
* Evonik owners hope for Ebitda multiple of 6.5-7.5 -
sources
* Evonik owners eye publication of intention to float on May
25 - sources
By Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi
FRANKFURT, April 24 German industrial
conglomerate Evonik may put its planned
second-quarter listing on ice if valuations in the chemical
sector remain at current levels, two sources close to the
transaction said.
"Evonik's owners want to see an equity value of at least 15
billion euros ($19.7 billion). Right now it looks like they
would get only 13.5 to 14 billion", one of the people said.
"At this valuation, they won't float Evonik."
However, if after strong first-quarter results the market is
gauged as robust enough to accept a higher price, Evonik's
owners are likely to publish an intention to float on May 25.
The initial public offering or IPO could then come a month
later.
The RAG Foundation, which owns a 75 percent stake, and
25-percent owner CVC hope the IPO will give Evonik an
enterprise value of 6.5 to 7.5 times earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, the sources said.
RAG, CVC and Evonik declined to comment.
Enterprise value is the sum of the equity value and net
debt, which in the case of Evonik stood at 843 million euros, at
the end of 2011.
A valuation of about 7 would be in line with the multiples
of peers like U.S.-based DuPont or Germany's BASF
. According to StarMine, DuPont has a multiple of 7.6
times expected operating earnings, while BASF has one of 5.4.
A person close to the Evonik IPO preparations said that the
BASF figure should be adjusted for tax effects related to its
oil and gas unit, which would yield a multiple of 6-6.5.
Evonik in 2011 posted operating earnings of 2.76 billion
euros and has said it expects 2012 operating earnings to be
"slightly below" previous year's level.
IPO DISCOUNT
Investors expect to see an "IPO discount" of 10 percent or
more for buying shares of a company that has no stock market
track record.
RAG Foundation's executive committee, the so-called board of
trustees, plans to decide on May 21 whether to go ahead with the
listing, the sources said.
The foundation had begun IPO preparations last year but put
the plans on ice in September in view of the weak financial
markets at that time. Companies like Advent's H.C. Starck and
Siemens' Osram also postponed their listings due to
jittery markets.
Meanwhile, demand has returned to a certain extent and
investors have been rushing to buy shares of Switzerland's DKSH
, which helps companies market and distribute goods in
Asia, and of Dutch cable company Ziggo.
Josef Ritter, who is responsible for Deutsche Bank's equity
capital markets business in Germany said that capital markets
were currently not as strong as in the first quarter, due to
Spanish debt issues and lower-than-expected U.S. growth figures.
"The first quarter was probably too good to soon. But that
does not mean that the market environment will not be good
enough for IPOs in the second quarter," Ritter said.