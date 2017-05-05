UPDATE 1-Evonik Q1 core profit up 8 pct on demand for tyre silica, additives

BRIEF-Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision - spokesperson
* Addition of Air Products unit boosts quarterly profit
* Saw strong demand for silica chemicals for tyres
* Lower prices in feed ingredients, diaper materials
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)
FRANKFURT, May 5 German's Evonik saw adjusted core profit increase 8 percent in the first quarter as new additives businesses purchased from Air Products Inc offset a decline in prices for animal feed ingredients and absorbent materials for diapers.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose to 612 million euros ($672 million), also bolstered by strong demand for silica chemicals for tyres.
That was slightly ahead of the average analyst estimate of 598 million in a Reuters poll.
The group, controlled by a public-sector trust that will bear the liabilities from disused German coal mines, has spent billions on a string of takeovers in specialty chemicals to ease its dependence on a volatile poultry feed ingredients business.
Evonik said it was still aiming for 2.2-2.4 billion euros in adjusted EBITDA this year, up from 2.17 billion euros in 2016.
Net income fell by a third to a lower-than-expected 160 million euros, burdened by one-off transaction costs related to the purchase of Air Products' specialty additives division for $3.8 billion, which it wrapped up at the beginning of the year.
($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Ediing by Victoria Bryan)
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage: