Evotec takes charge for end of diabetes drug development

BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly basic and diluted EPS $0.003
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
BERLIN, Sept 8 German biotechnology company Evotec said on Monday it would take an impairment charge of 8.7 million euros ($11.3 million) after one of its advanced projects, diabetes drug Diapep277, was terminated.
The trial was terminated by Hyperion Therapeutics, which said on Sunday it would stop developing the drug after discovering manipulation of trial data by employees of a recently acquired subsidiary, Andromeda Biotech.
Along with the non-cash impairment, Evotec said it had open receivables of 3.4 million euros outstanding due from Hyperion and Andromeda, which it would need to meet its 2014 profit targets.
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.
* Libbey Inc- expects Q1 of 2017 net loss in range of $6 million to $8 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in prior year Q1