公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五

BRIEF-Evraz says considering IPO of Evraz North America

Sept 19 Evraz Plc :

* Considering registered initial public offering of Evraz North America

* Company has not filed a registration statement but may do so in foreseeable future

* Evraz remains committed to its north american operations and continuing to grow its business in north america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
